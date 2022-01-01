Go
Rubicon Deli

Sandwiches with personality to put a lil dapper in your day.

SANDWICHES

3715 India St • $$

Avg 4.5 (4922 reviews)

Popular Items

Achin' 4 Bacon
roasted turkey, think-cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Crandie
roasted turkey, provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, balsamic glaze, mayo, cranberry mustard
Rich Boy
chipotle chicken, avocado, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic tabasco mayo
The Stallion
genoa salami, applewood smoked ham, provolone, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, spicy chop-chop, lettuce, mayo, mustard
Rubi Club
buffalo turkey, thick-cut bacon, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, cilantro jalapeño ranch
Build your Own
A custom built sandwich to make your day more dapper.
Rubicon Special
roasted turkey, smoked gouda, roasted red pepper tapenade, lettuce, pesto mayo
Dapper Dipper
prime roast beef, swiss, tempura onion, creamy horseradish, au jus for the soak
House Chips$1.69
Super Mario
roasted turkey, prosciutto, asiago, roasted red pepper tapenade, wild arugula, pesto mayo, balsamic glaze
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3715 India St

San Diego CA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

