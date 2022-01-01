Go
Rubie

A gem. A modern Jamaican pop-up by Chef Gian Scott

Popular Items

“Bully Beef” Sando$14.00
Beyond Beef patty, house-made ketchup, scotch bonnet slaw, fried sweet plantain
Comes with Cassava chips
Yaad Bird$15.00
Brined, smoked, 24-hour marinated Jerked chicken. Harissa-Tahini. Arroz con Verde with kidney peas. Comes with 2pc Festival.
Pepper Jelly 4oz$6.00
House-made from a variety of bell peppers
Jerk marinade 11oz$12.00
House-made special blend, add it to everything.
Jerk Pork Sando$12.00
Smoked Jerk pork, scotch bonnet aoli, grilled papaya, tamarind honey-ginger glaze served with arugula.
Comes with Cassava chips
Yaad Salad$6.00
Blistered sugar snap peas, chive, mint, Preserved lemon vin, fennel pollen
Veggie patties 2pk$8.00
Frozen Portabello & Crimini patties filled with thyme, scotch bonnet, bell pepper, carrots
Comes with a side of our house-made Pepper Jelly
Festival$7.00
Blue cornmeal, vanilla. Fried to perfection
4pc
Location

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
