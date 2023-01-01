Go
Main picView gallery

Ruby Glass Cafe - 23716 Washington St.

Open today 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

23716 Washington St.

Independence, WI 54747

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

23716 Washington St., Independence WI 54747

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Arctic Springs
orange starNo Reviews
N18078 County Road T Galesville, WI 54630
View restaurantnext
Morey’s Market at Stoney Creek RV Resort
orange starNo Reviews
50483 Oak Grove Road Osseo, WI 54758
View restaurantnext
Sliced - 66 Center Street
orange starNo Reviews
66 Center Street Winona, MN 55987
View restaurantnext
Blooming Grounds - Downtown - BG Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
50 East 3rd Street Winona, MN 55987
View restaurantnext
Heirloom Seasonal Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
155 East 3rd Street Winona, MN 55987
View restaurantnext
Blooming Grounds - Express - Blooming Grounds -Express
orange starNo Reviews
270 W. Third St. Suite 2 Winona, MN 55987
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Independence

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Ruby Glass Cafe - 23716 Washington St.

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston