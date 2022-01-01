Go
Ruby Juice Deli & Juice Bar image
Juice & Smoothies

Ruby Juice Deli & Juice Bar

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

669 Reviews

$

113 E 17th St

Cheyenne, WY 82001

Popular Items

Super Energy
Organic acai, tropical juice, mango, banana, low-fat yogurt and double energy blend.
Roast Beef
seasoned Angus roast beef, your choice of cheese & more
Peach Pizazz
Peach juice, peaches, raspberries, raspberry sherbet and ice.
Peach Paradise
Peach juice, peaches, banana, orange sherbet and ice.
Total Immunity
Helps knock out what ails you. orange juice, strawberries, banana, raspberry sherbet, Add a Scoop™ Metabolizer and Protein blends.
Turkey
oven roasted turkey breast, your choice of cheese & more
Alota Kolada
Pineapple juice, coconut, pineapple, banana, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.
Banana Bango
Virtually fat free. Tropical juice, mango, banana and ice.
Coffee Kaboom
Chilled coffee, mocha powder, low-fat frozen yogurt, chocolate or caramel and ice.
Slender Blender
Boosted to aid your fitness regimen. Pineapple juice, mango, banana, raspberry sherbet, Add a Scoop™ Metabolizer & Protein blends.
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

113 E 17th St, Cheyenne WY 82001

