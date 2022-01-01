Go
Ruby of Siam - Skokie

Authentic Thai Cuisine in the Chicago north shore since 1984. We have over 120 unique dishes that are fully customizable. Gluten-free, Vegan, Vegetarian, Allergy, and low-cal friendly. We pride ourselves on making the dish that you want with authentic Thai Flavors.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

9420 Skokie Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1623 reviews)

Popular Items

#100 Kang Panang$13.99
Panang curry, bell peppers & kaffir leaves in coconut milk
#25 S - Tom Ka$5.99
Coconut milk soup with lemongrass and mushrooms
#46 Pad Thai$11.99
Stir-fried noodles with tofu, bean sprouts, egg, ground peanuts & green onions
#48 Pad See Iew$11.99
Stir-fried flat or vermicelli noodles with broccoli, eggs & sweet soy sauce
#20 Potstickers$9.99
Dumplings served steamed or pan fried
#1 Satay$10.99
Grilled with a side of peanut sauce & cucumber salad (6pc)
#15 Lime$10.99
Deep fried & served over crispy greens & lime sauce
#99 Kang Keow$13.99
Green curry, Thai eggplants, bamboo shoots, green beans & sweet basil cooked in coconut milk
#59 Kao Pad$10.99
Thai fried rice with eggs & onions
#50 KT Kee Mao$12.99
Stir-fried flat rice noodle with bell peppers, bean sprouts, tomato, basil leaves & broccoli
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

9420 Skokie Blvd

Skokie IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Located in Skokie, IL (a North Shore suburb of Chicago), on the east side of Westfield Old Orchard mall, Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.

