Ruby Ru's

Char Grilled Bourbon Chicken!

Broomfield

Popular Items

Cajun Potatoes$5.00
Bourbon Chicken$13.00
Chicken over Rice with Bourbon Sauce. Choice of Side - Mac & Cheese, Cajun Potatoes, Grilled Veggies.
Taco Bowl$13.00
Everything you love about our Bourbon Street Tacos, except no flour tortillas. Everything over a bed of rice!
HOT DOG AND CHIPS$8.00
1/4lb All Beef hot dog with your choice of cihps 
Tacos$12.00
3 Tacos on Flour Tortillas, with Chicken, rice, grilled pineapple, spicy aioli and cilantro
Location

Broomfield

Broomfield CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
