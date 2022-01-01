Go
Toast

Ruby Ru's Street Eatery

Bourbon Chicken Bowls and more!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

1280 Centaur Village Dr • $$

Avg 4.9 (139 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Bowl$12.00
Everything you love about our Bourbon Street Tacos, except no flour tortillas. Everything over a bed of rice!
Philly$13.00
Grilled steak dripping with melted cheese, peppers and onions all loaded onto a toasted hoagie!
Mac & Cheese$6.00
Creamy, Cheesy House Made Mac & Cheese
Chicken Strips & Fries$11.00
4 Crispy Breaded Chicken Strips with your Choice of sauce. Served with a pile of fries and dipping sauce!
Bourbon Chicken$12.50
Chicken over Rice with Bourbon Sauce. Choice of Side - Mac & Cheese, Cajun Potatoes, Grilled Veggies.
Street Tacos$11.50
3 Tacos in Flour Tortillas, Chicken, Rice, Bourbon Sauce, Slaw, Grilled Pineapples, Spicy Aioli and Cilantro
Jerk Chicken Bowl$13.00
Juicy Chicken Chopped up over a Bowl of rice with our Spicy House Made Jerk Sauce. With a side of Mac Salad and Veggies
Bahn Mi Bowl$13.00
Charred Chicken, Spicy Aioli, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Cilantro, Cucumbers and Jalapenos all over a bowl of rice
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich with House Made Slaw, Crunchy Pickles and Our House Sweet Heat Aioli. Comes with Fries
French Fires$5.00
Crispy Outside, Fluffy Inside. Perfectly seasoned Curly Fries. These Fries Rock!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1280 Centaur Village Dr

Lafayette CO

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ten Pin Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mono Mono 3

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cugini Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come Try A Gaint Calzone Or One Of Our Homemade Pastas!

The Post Chicken & Beer

No reviews yet

The Post Brewing Co. serves award-winning gluten-free fried chicken, soulful sides, and our very own brand of food-friendly, easy to drink craft beers in a casual atmosphere. Our kitchen, run by Chef Brett Smith, serves you delicious Colorado comfort food cooked with the love of your grandma and the skill of professionally trained chefs. Featured by Guy Fieri on Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins & Dives, our bird is better than the rest: humanely raised, all-natural chickens are brined for hours, dipped in buttermilk, encased in gluten-free flour, and then fried to crispy, golden perfection. Pair your fried chicken with our farm-fresh side dishes and soulful desserts for an unforgettable meal, best shared with family and friends.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston