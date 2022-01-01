Go
Toast

Ruby Sunshine

Ruby Sunshine brings the unique flavors and hospitality of New Orleans to our all-day brunch and eye-opening cocktails. Brought to you by the owners of New Orleans' beloved Ruby Slipper Cafe, Ruby Sunshine uses fresh and local ingredients whenever possible, prepares food to order in our scratch kitchen, and gives back to the communities we serve.

SANDWICHES

405 Market Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (350 reviews)

Popular Items

Southern Breakfast$11.50
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
Chicken St. Charles$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Migas$12.00
A Tex-mex scramble with pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese & chorizo sausage, over crispy tortilla strips, served with chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo and avocado.
Spanish Omelet$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Eggs A La Carte$2.00
One egg any style
Buttermilk Biscuit$2.00
Housemade buttermilk biscuit served with cane syrup butter
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
French Truck Iced Coffee$4.00
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style:
NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream;
Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg;
Black: no milk;
Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
Bacon$3.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

405 Market Street

Chattanooga TN

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JMac's

No reviews yet

Wine | People | Wine People
Local wine bar offering 75+ wines by-the-glass, craft beer, charcuterie, and vintage music. Hang local. Drink global.

Six18 Restaurant + Lounge

No reviews yet

Welcomed by friendly service, embraced by lavish décor, and comforted by soul warming cuisine, Six 18 Restaurant and Lounge offers an upscale yet intimate ambience in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga. The unique menu specialties are curated in a simple yet elevated way that creates a nostalgic experience. We invite you to experience Six18 during lunch, dinner, and after hour lounging to enjoy sandwiches, entrée salads, high quality meats, seafood, and fresh vegetables, as well as a distinguished selection of wines and cocktails to pair with your meal. At Six18 there is a seat in our dining room, lounge, Chattanooga room, or on our patio, waiting for you.

Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Culture Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Culture in every cup!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston