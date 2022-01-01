Go
Toast

Ruby Sunshine

Ruby Sunshine brings the unique flavors and hospitality of New Orleans to our all-day brunch and eye-opening cocktails. Brought to you by the owners of New Orleans' beloved Ruby Slipper Cafe, Ruby Sunshine uses fresh and local ingredients whenever possible, prepares food to order our scratch kitchen, and gives back to the communities we serve.

SANDWICHES

231 Public Square #100 • $$

Avg 4.2 (1295 reviews)

Popular Items

Southern Breakfast$11.50
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
Eggs Cochon$15.00
Apple-braised pork debris over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs and hollandaise
French Toast Bites$10.00
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with cream cheese icing and praline sauce
Brioche French Toast$10.00
Buttery brioche bread dipped in spiced custard & grilled, finished with powdered sugar. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon
Bacon$3.50
Spanish Omelet$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Southern BLT$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
Biscuits & Gravy$12.50
Two buttermilk biscuits covered in Swaggerty's Country Sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style, fried green tomato, and applewood-smoked bacon
Eggs A La Carte$2.00
One egg any style
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

231 Public Square #100

Franklin TN

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston