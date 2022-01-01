Go
Toast

Ruby Sunshine

Ruby Sunshine brings the unique flavors and hospitality of New Orleans to our all-day brunch and eye-opening cocktails. Brought to you by the owners of New Orleans' beloved Ruby Slipper Cafe, Ruby Sunshine uses fresh and local ingredients whenever possible, prepares food to order our scratch kitchen, and gives back to the communities we serve.

SANDWICHES

1800 21st Avenue South • $$

Avg 4.1 (755 reviews)

Popular Items

APP - French Toast Bites$5.50
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce
Eggs Blackstone$14.50
Applewood-smoked bacon and grilled red tomato over a housemade buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs and finished with hollandaise
Breakfast Sandwich$10.50
Choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Buttermilk Biscuit with choice of side
French Truck Iced Coffee$4.00
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style:
NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream;
Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg;
Black: no milk;
Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
Biscuits & Gravy$13.00
Two buttermilk biscuits covered in Swaggerty's Country Sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style, fried green tomato, and applewood-smoked bacon
French Toast Bites$11.00
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with cream cheese icing and praline sauce
Migas$12.00
A Tex-mex scramble with pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese & chorizo sausage, over crispy tortilla strips, served with chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo and avocado.
Three Little Pigs Omelet$14.00
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Southern Breakfast$12.00
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
Eggs Cochon$15.50
Apple-braised pork debris over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs and hollandaise
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1800 21st Avenue South

Nashville TN

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Greenery Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Central BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kay Bob's Grill and Ale

No reviews yet

We pair all natural steak, chicken and local ground beef with Persian style grilling to deliver quality cuisine with a neighborhood feel. Our unique blend of Persian and Southern influences can only be described as simply delicious.

Grain & Berry

No reviews yet

Superfood cafe including Acai, Pitaya, Spirulina, and Yogurt Bowls, Fresh Juices, Smoothies, Yogurt Parfaits, Broccoli and Cauliflower Crust Flatbreads and Quesadillas.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston