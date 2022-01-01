Go
Toast

Ruby Sunshine

Ruby Sunshine brings the unique flavors and hospitality of New Orleans to our all-day brunch and eye-opening cocktails. Brought to you by the owners of New Orleans' beloved Ruby Slipper Cafe, Ruby Sunshine uses fresh and local ingredients whenever possible, prepares food to order our scratch kitchen, and gives back to the communities we serve.

1017 Oxmoor Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Eggs A La Carte$2.00
One egg any style
Bread Pudding Pancake$3.50
One white chocolate bread pudding pancake topped with a white chocolate whiskey cream sauce
Southern BLT$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
Brioche French Toast$10.00
Buttery brioche bread dipped in spiced custard & grilled, finished with powdered sugar. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon
See full menu

Location

1017 Oxmoor Road

Homewood AL

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Ono Poke - Homewood

No reviews yet

Hawaiin Style Poke Bowls Restaurant

Local 39

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Greenhouse - Homewood

No reviews yet

Hola! Here at Greenhouse, we believe in Feelin' Good All the TIme: and that starts with the good good food you put into your body. Nothing weird, nothing artificial, always organic, and always delicious: and always good for you. Getcha some.

Saw's BBQ - Homewood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston