Go
Toast

Ruby's Fast Food

Come in and enjoy home cooked filipino food.

4551 North Pulaski Road • $

Avg 4.5 (276 reviews)

Popular Items

Palabok$14.80
Rice noodles with shrimp and crab gravy, topped with sliced eggs and chopped pork rind. Delicious
Tocilog$9.80
Pork shoulder strips cured in a sweet soy glaze and served with two fried eggs & garlic fried rice
Lumpia Shanghai$8.80
Minced pork and vegetables served with ginger fruit sauce.
Vegetable Eggrolls$1.50
Longsilog$9.80
Traditional sweet Filipino pork sausages served with two fried eggs and garlic fried rice
Bangsilog$11.80
Pan-fried milkfish marinated in vinegar, garlic & savory spices served with two fried eggs and fried garlic rice
BBQ Chicken$2.50
Grilled bbq chicken
Tapsilog$11.80
Slices of Angus beef in salt garlic rub served with two fried eggs and garlic fried rice
BBQ Pork$2.50
Grilled bbq pork
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Divey
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Cash-Only
Parking
TV
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

4551 North Pulaski Road

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

O'Donnell's Pub

No reviews yet

O'Donnell's Pub - Best Neighborhood dive bar . We have Pool and darts and jagbags and horseshoes. We have a private back room for Parties and Kick Ass bartenders that are Smart and Gorgeous....

Thai Town Chicago

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eris Brewery and Cider House

No reviews yet

Craft beer, cider, and food for all!
Our menu aims to satisfy meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, pescetarians, and those who observe gluten free diets.
Named for the most notorious instigator of ancient Greek mythology, women-owned and -operated ERIS Brewery and Cider House opened in February 2018, claiming as its home a MCMX Masonic Temple that had most recently served as a Korean Presbyterian church. We are the first of our kind that we know of. Come on out and try something new!

Smoque BBQ

No reviews yet

BBQ Low and Slow

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston