Ruby's Cafe

Ruby's Cafe, Est. 2003

198 East 11th Street

Popular Items

Kale Salad$13.50
Shredded Kale, Pear, Pumpkin Seeds, Crispy Quinoa, Sunflower Tahini Dressing & Pecorino.
Spicy Vodka Pasta$15.00
Fusili, Vodka Sauce, Parmesan, Basil, Chives.
Classic Cheeseburger$14.50
Two Premium 3oz Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & Special Sauce On A Potato Bun.
Fried Chicken Burger$14.50
Buttermilk Marinated Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Pickles & Coleslaw On A Sesame Bun.
Bronte$15.00
Premium Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Sweet Chilli Sauce, Mayo & Swiss Cheese On Toasted Ciabatta.
Crispy Rice Bowl$15.00
Puffed Wild Rice, Spicy Aioli, Pickled Red Onion, Scallion, Haloumi Cheese, Fried Egg, & Ginger Lemon Dressing.
Chicken Avocado$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Avo, Baby Kale, Spinach, Apple, Candied Walnuts, Hemp Seeds, Creamy Lemon Pepper Dressing.
Creamy Chicken Pasta$16.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Rigatoni, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Creamy Sauce, Parmesan Cheese.
Brussels Sprouts$7.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Tossed With Salsa Verde.
Fries$7.00
Crispy Fries, Secret Seasoning With Our Famous Truffle Aioli.
Location

198 East 11th Street

New York NY

Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
