Ruby's Cafe
Welcome!
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
442 3rd Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
442 3rd Ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brother Jimmy's BBQ
Brother Jimmy’s has celebrated over 25 years of legendary North Carolina, slow-smokin’ barbeque. As suggested by the restaurant’s slogan – “Put Some South in Yo’ Mouth” - Brother Jimmy’s mission was, and still is, to bring “down-home” cooking, hospitality and merriment to the heart of the Northeast.
Haldi
Haldi
Sunflower Gramercy
Come in and enjoy!!
Gold Bear
Come in and enjoy!