Ruby's Cafe

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

442 3rd Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (6106 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Avocado$15.00
Grilled Shrimp, Cherry Tomatoes, Watermelon Radish, Snow Peas, Bibb Lettuce, Arugula, Chives & Mustard Cider-Vinaigrette.
Fried Chicken Burger$14.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Pickles & Coleslaw On A Sesame Bun.
Creamy Chicken Pasta$16.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Rigatoni, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Cream & Parmesan.
Classic Cheeseburger$14.50
Two Premium 3oz Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, American Cheese & Special Sauce on A Potato Bun.
Chicken Avocado$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Baby Kale, Spinach, Apple, Candied Walnuts, Hemp Seeds & Creamy Lemon Pepper Dressing.
Crispy Rice Bowl$15.00
Crispy Wild Rice, Arugula, Watermelon Radish, Scallion, Cucumber, Pickled Onion Tomato, Haloumi Cheese & A Fried Egg Served Over Spicy Aioli With Ginger Lemon Dressing.
Shrimp Pasta$17.00
Grilled Shrimp, Spaghetti, Chilli Flakes, Tomatoes, Arugula, Lemon, Cream & Breadcrumbs.
Fries$7.00
Crispy Fries, Secret Seasoning, Truffle Aioli.
Brussels Sprouts$7.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Tossed In Salsa Verde.
Bronte$15.00
Premium Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Sweet Chilli Sauce, Mayo & Swiss Cheese on Toasted Ciabatta.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

442 3rd Ave

New York NY

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
