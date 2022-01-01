Go
Ruby's Cafe

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

219c Mulberry Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (9792 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Rice Bowl$15.00
Puffed Wild Rice, Spicy Aioli, Pickled Red Onion, Scallion, Haloumi Cheese, Fried Egg, Served On Spicy Aioli With Ginger Lemon Dressing.
Shrimp Avocado$15.00
Grilled Shrimp, Cherry Tomatoes, Watermelon Radish, Snow Peas, Bibb Lettuce, Arugula, Chives, Mustard Cider Vinaigrette.
Fried Chicken Burger$14.50
Buttermilk Marinated Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Pickles & Coleslaw On A Sesame Seed Bun.
Classic Cheeseburger$14.50
Premium Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & Special Sauce On A Potato Bun.
Fries$7.00
Crispy Fries, Secret Seasoning With Our Famous Truffle Aioli.
Shrimp Pasta$17.00
Grilled Shrimp, Spaghetti, Chili Flakes, Cream, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Breadcrumbs.
Brussels Sprouts$7.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts.
Bronte$15.00
Premium Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Sweet Chilli Sauce, Mayo & Swiss Cheese On Toasted Ciabatta.
Chicken Avocado$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Avo, Baby Kale, Spinach, Apple, Candied Walnuts, Hemp Seeds, Creamy Lemon Pepper Dressing.
Creamy Chicken Pasta$16.50
Grilled Chicken, Rigatoni, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Basil, Parmesan, Creamy Sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

219c Mulberry Street

New York NY

Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
