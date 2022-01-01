Ruby's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
219c Mulberry Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
219c Mulberry Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Au Cheval New York
Come in and enjoy!
The Ship
Come in and enjoy!
Ed's Lobster Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Areppas
Come in and enjoy!