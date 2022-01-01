Go
Rudyard's

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

2010 Waugh Dr • $$

Avg 4.2 (717 reviews)

Popular Items

Compote Pizza$18.00
Bacon, Pure Luck Texas chevre, brick chz, smoked berry compote, spiced pecans
The Burger$13.00
Classico Pizza$16.50
Sopressata, pepperoni, house made sausage & banana peppers
Brick Pizza$15.50
Brick chz, garlic, chili flake, basil, oregano.
side of Detroit sauce
Dill Pickle Dip$7.50
House-made, with Rudz potato chips
Pepperoni Pizza$14.50
Same as above + natural cased pepperoni
Not-A-Shitty-House-Salad$12.00
Power greens, pears, minced garlic, shallot,
Dairymaids marinated sheep’s milk cheese,
toasted pine nuts, chili flake, bad ass house croutons, sherry-thyme vinaigrette
Fish & Chips$16.50
Battered, wild caught cod, curly fries, house-made tartar sauce, powdered malt vinegar
Sausage-ISH Pizza$16.50
House made sausage, brick chz, fresh basil, Detroit sauce
Traditional-ISH Pizza$16.50
Brick chz, natural cased pepperoni, Detroit sauce, fresh oregano, chili flake
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Divey
Live Music
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2010 Waugh Dr

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
