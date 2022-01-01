Rudy's Bar & Grill

Sherkaan Indian Street Food

No reviews yet

Serving a seasonally rotating menu of Central and South Indian street food, Sherkaan combines the authentic flavors of India with contemporary cooking practices and everyday ingredients.

While our energetic space evokes the feel of old-world, urban India, our hope is that our modern plates and craft cocktails breathe new life into the country's diverse and flavorful cuisine. By removing some of the unfamiliarity associated with Indian food, we hope to create a fun, relaxed environment for all to enjoy.

