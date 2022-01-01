Go
Rudy's Country Store and BBQ

Come in and Enjoy

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3914 N Lamar Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3914 N Lamar Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
