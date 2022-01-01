Rudy's Market Starbucks
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
585 South Blvd. East, Pontiac MI 48341
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sushihana restaurant - 42656 Woodward Ave
No Reviews
42656 Woodward Ave Bloomfield Towns, MI 48304
View restaurant