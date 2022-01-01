Go
Rudy's Smokehouse

Beef brisket, ribs & other hickory-smoked meats served in a simple BBQ joint with a down-home feel.

BBQ

2222 South Limestone St • $$

Avg 4.3 (2151 reviews)

Popular Items

2 MEAT COMBO$19.79
Choice of two of the following delectable meats: pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked turkey, and beef brisket.
Served with your choice of two sides.
BOURBON CHICKEN AND RICE$8.99
Hearty chicken breast meat marinated to sweet and savory New Orleans perfection. This mouth watering dish is served on a bed of rice. Taste the flavor of the bayou, it will not disappoint!
SCALLOPED CORN$2.49
*Award winning Southern comfort food at its best, meet our Rudy’s scalloped corn. Savory and sweet meet and pay homage to one of our own dear Momma’s here in Springfield in this super secret recipe of yumminess.
PULLED CHICKEN$7.79
A classic combination of southwest seasoned white and dark meat oven roasted, shredded, and mixed together.
Served with a sandwich bun or naked (no bun), BBQ sauce on the side.
POUND PULLED PORK$14.99
Your choice of pounds of our 'Pulled' Pork Shoulder that has been rubbed in our secret blend of spices and smoked low and slow to perfection.
PULLED PORK$7.79
'Pulled' Pork Shoulder that has been rubbed in our secret blend of spices and smoked low and slow to perfection. Served with a bun, or naked (no bun) and BBQ sauce on the side.
GREEN BEANS N' BACON$2.49
A taste of home... green beans seasoned with secret spices and cooked with mouth watering bacon, makes every bite packed with flavor.
BEEF BRISKET$10.89
Sliced Beef Brisket with a deep smoky flavor and crisp bark. Served with a bun, or naked (no bun), BBQ sauce on the side
ADD TWO SIDES$4.48
Your choice of two delicious Rudy’s sides at a price you can’t beat!
MAC N' CHEESE$3.49
Made from scratch in house, this comfort food does not disappoint. Cavatappi “corkscrew” pasta and a blend of imported cheeses, make Rudy’s Mac ‘N Cheese an instant creamy favorite and a meal all its own.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2222 South Limestone St

Springfield OH

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

