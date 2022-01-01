Go
Toast

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

Rudy's College Station

504 Harvey Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
Open Food
See full menu

Location

504 Harvey Road

College Station TX

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gumbys Pizza Aggieland

No reviews yet

Thank you for your business!

MasFajitas

No reviews yet

At MasFajitas, we take great pride in preparing from scratch our Salsas, Guacamole, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef and more.
We also locally source our ingredients and produce (when available). MasFajitas started over 23 years ago when brothers, Albert and Mario Sorto "learned" at their uncle's restaurant in Houston many of the great recipes we serve today.
They opened the first MasFajitas location in Caldwell in 1997. Times have come and gone, Caldwell is the town's favorite place to go and its expansion took place to accommodate the increase in business. We now have six locations in central Texas; Caldwell, Taylor, Round Rock, Georgetown, Killeen and Bryan/College Station. One thing has remained consistent during these decades of hard work, their passion for fresh and flavorful food everyday!

Sweet Paris

No reviews yet

Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!

Kolache Rolf's - Texas Ave

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston