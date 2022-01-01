Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

MasFajitas

At MasFajitas, we take great pride in preparing from scratch our Salsas, Guacamole, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef and more.

We also locally source our ingredients and produce (when available). MasFajitas started over 23 years ago when brothers, Albert and Mario Sorto "learned" at their uncle's restaurant in Houston many of the great recipes we serve today.

They opened the first MasFajitas location in Caldwell in 1997. Times have come and gone, Caldwell is the town's favorite place to go and its expansion took place to accommodate the increase in business. We now have six locations in central Texas; Caldwell, Taylor, Round Rock, Georgetown, Killeen and Bryan/College Station. One thing has remained consistent during these decades of hard work, their passion for fresh and flavorful food everyday!

