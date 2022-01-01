Go
Toast

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

Rudy's Tyler

1410 SSW Loop #323

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
See full menu

Location

1410 SSW Loop #323

Tyler TX

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Loggins Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Grove Kitchen & Gardens

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mercados

No reviews yet

Serving the best Mexican cuisine in East Texas since 1987! We are a full-service family-oriented Mexican restaurant that uses only the freshest ingredients.

New York Pizza & Pasta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston