Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

2451 S. Capital of Texas Hwy.

Group Meal
Group Meals include sliced pickles, onions, jalapenos, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, a tablecloth, and serving utensils, GROUP MEALS MUST BE ORDERED IN QUANTITIES OF 10 OR MORE. PLEASE CONTACT THE STORE FOR GROUP ORDERS OVER 100 PEOPLE. ALL PRICING IS PER PERSON.
Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
2451 S. Capital of Texas Hwy.

Austin TX

Sunday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
