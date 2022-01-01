Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

Group Meals include sliced pickles, onions, jalapenos, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, a tablecloth, and serving utensils, GROUP MEALS MUST BE ORDERED IN QUANTITIES OF 10 OR MORE. PLEASE CONTACT THE STORE FOR GROUP ORDERS OVER 100 PEOPLE. ALL PRICING IS PER PERSON.

