Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

2400 I-35

Popular Items

Sandwich
Our sandwiches come with approximately 1/3 pound of the meat of your choice and a buttered and toasted bun.
Pudding
Banana and Chocolate Pudding
New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
Krispy Treat
Homemade Rice Krispy Treats.
1/2 Jalapeño Sausage$2.79
1/2 of the Whole Jalapeño Sausage. Cut into 2 pieces.
Two Meat Sandwich
Our two meat sandwiches come with approximately 1/3 pound of two meats of your choice and a buttered and toasted bun.
Group Meal
Group Meals include sliced pickles, onions, jalapenos, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, a tablecloth, and serving utensils, GROUP MEALS MUST BE ORDERED IN QUANTITIES OF 10 OR MORE. PLEASE CONTACT THE STORE FOR GROUP ORDERS OVER 100 PEOPLE. ALL PRICING IS PER PERSON.
Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
Cream Corn
Fresh, whole-kernel corn with heavy cream, Parmesan cheese, sugar and other special seasonings – made in-house from scratch.
Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
2400 I-35

Round Rock TX

Sunday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
