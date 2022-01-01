Go
Toast

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

Come in and Enjoy

3914 N Lamar Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

$25 Delivery Fee$25.00
Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
See full menu

Location

3914 N Lamar Blvd.

Austin TX

Sunday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blenders & Bowls

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rudy's Country Store and BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Draught House

No reviews yet

Austin's oldest Brewpub serving a vast selection of House made and guest drinks. Nestled in the historic Rosedale neighborhood with a massive beer garden, you'll find yourself at home at Draught House.

Rosedale Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

LUNCH: Tuesday -- Friday | 11am-2pm
DINNER: Tuesday -- Saturday | 5pm–9pm
BRUNCH: Saturday & Sunday | 10am-2pm
Curbside/Delivery: Tuesday – Thursday 5pm – 8pm , Friday–Saturday 5pm–8:30pm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston