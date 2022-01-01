Rue Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
1005 SE Ankeny St.
Location
1005 SE Ankeny St.
Portland OR
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bar Chamberlain
A casual deli, coffee shop, meeting place and lunch spot conveniently located in Portland’s central eastside.
Grand Stark Deli offers local, seasonal takes on classic deli offerings, from a selection of house-made English muffins and pastries to made-to-order dishes using the best our local farmers and purveyors have to offer.
Hey Love
A plant-filled escape in the heart of the city. Serving bright & balanced food and drinks.
Modern Times [Portland]
Come in and enjoy!
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
Come in and enjoy!!