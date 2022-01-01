Ruffinos Italian Restaurant

Tail-Gators Brews & Grill

No reviews yet

Established 2014. We are a family friendly restaraunt & Sports bar. Not your average bar when it comes to our food. We pride ourselves on making everything in house! Our menu ranges from wings, nachos, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, salads, ribs, steaks, fish and pasta. 23 large TV's for watching your favorite teams. Outside patio area is dog friendly. Come check us out, you won't be disappointed.

