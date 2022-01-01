Go
Rugie's Dugout

Come in and enjoy Monticello's #1 Family Dining & sports Bar. With sports playing on 29 different t.v.'s we are sure to have your favorite team on for you to enjoy. For our 21 and over crowed we have 17 beers on tap!

1210 N 6th Street

Popular Items

12 Wings$12.99
Nacho Cheese$1.00
Chicken Tenders$5.99
24 Wings$22.99
Cheese Curds$6.99
LG Meat Lovers Pizza$23.00
Home Run$13.99
8 Wings$8.99
Breadsticks$6.99
Ranch$0.50
Location

1210 N 6th Street

Monticello IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
