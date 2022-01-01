Rum and the Lash
TINY KITCHEN SERVING SERIOUS PUB GRUB TO THE PATRONS OF MICK'S IRISH PUB, A FAVORITE LATE-NIGHT HAUNT OF THE COOKS, SERVERS, & SCALLYWAGS OF MID-CITY!
FISH AND CHIPS • GRILL
4801 Bienville St. • $
4801 Bienville St.
New Orleans LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
