Go
Toast

Rum and the Lash

TINY KITCHEN SERVING SERIOUS PUB GRUB TO THE PATRONS OF MICK'S IRISH PUB, A FAVORITE LATE-NIGHT HAUNT OF THE COOKS, SERVERS, & SCALLYWAGS OF MID-CITY!

FISH AND CHIPS • GRILL

4801 Bienville St. • $

Avg 4.4 (49 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
House Breaded and Flash Fried Mozzarella
with House Made Tomato Sauce
Brussels Sprouts$7.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast, Tossed in our House Made Fermented Buffalo Sauce. Dressed with Romaine, Red Onions, and our House Blue Cheese Dressing.
Fish and Chips$11.00
Tempura beer battered cod, French fries, Green onion tartar sauce
Pork Spring Rolls$9.00
8 hour smoked pork, cabbage, and fresh herbs wrapped up and fried. Served with a sweet chili sauce
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Marinated Chicken Breast on a Sesame Seed Bun. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with a Side of our Spicy Mayo.
Curry Fries$9.00
House Made Spicy Curry Sauce, Lime Yogurt, Cheese, and Fresh Jalapenos.
R&L Burger$9.00
Two Perfectly Griddled Beef Patties on our Sesame Seed Buns. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with a Side of our Spicy Mayo.
Fries$5.00
A Basket of Zesty Fries. Add some Cheese or get them "Loaded"
The MOPHO Wings$12.00
7 Crispy, Jumbo Chicken Wings Tossed With The MOPHO Nuoc Mam Caramel And Topped With Chopped Ginger & Garlic
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Fast Service
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4801 Bienville St.

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MOPHO

No reviews yet

Welcome to MOPHO, where we blend the Mekong Delta with the Mississippi Delta in a welcoming neighborhood haunt.

Rosedale

No reviews yet

Chef Susan Spicer's Contemporary Louisiana Neighborhood Restaurant.

Mid City Yacht Club

No reviews yet

Curbside pickup available! Come get some great bar grub.

Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering

No reviews yet

Crawfish specialist offering nightly spicy seafood boils, plus New Orleans-style fried fare.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston