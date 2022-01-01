Go
Toast

Rumbergers Wings

Come on in and enjoy!

3125 N. University St.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3125 N. University St.

Peoria IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Childers Eatery

No reviews yet

We are constantly revising our menu to offer tried-and-true classics, new twists on old breakfast and lunch favorites and trendy creative new dishes. From the classics to new trends, we offer everything you love – and the new dishes you’ll start to crave.

The Spotted Cow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dac's Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Download the Dac's App for Android and Apple. Text DACS to 33733
Place your carryout or delivery order today at www.dacspeoria.com

The Jerk Hut

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy some Authentic Caribbean Cuisine!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston