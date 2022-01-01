Rumson restaurants you'll love

Rumson restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rumson

Must-try Rumson restaurants

Driftwood Cabana Club image

 

Driftwood Cabana Club

1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blackened Shrimp Wrap$17.00
Blackened shrimp, avocado, lettuce, tomtoes and chipolte aoli
Shore Cold Brew Coffee$4.50
By Cofee Corral 16 oz
Italian Chopped Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, celery, kalamata olives and provolone cheese
More about Driftwood Cabana Club
Yolks On You kitchen image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Yolks On You kitchen

1132 Ocean ave, Sea bright

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Hash Browns$5.79
Belgian Waffle$9.49
Pancakes
More about Yolks On You kitchen
Undici Taverna Rustica image

 

Undici Taverna Rustica

11 West River Road, Rumson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PAPALINA PASTA$30.00
Prosciutto di Parma, cremini mushrooms, fresh peas, Grana Padano, cream
AGRO DOLCE$38.00
grilled pork chop, sweet and hot peppers, onion, capers, crispy potato
SALMONE$38.00
grilled Hidden Fjord salmon filet, local heirloom cauliflower oreganata, cured Sicilian olives, Meyer lemon
More about Undici Taverna Rustica
Woody's Ocean Grille image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Ocean Grille

1 East Church St, Sea Bright

Avg 4.3 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Zesty Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, spiced croutons, Caesar dressing
Wings$16.00
Asian Sticky, Spice Buffalo, Jack Daniels or Sweet Chili
Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Lime, sea salt, chili
More about Woody's Ocean Grille
Anjelica's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Anjelica's Restaurant

1070 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright

Avg 4.9 (1926 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parm$32.00
Baked Capellini$31.00
Chicken Milanesa$32.00
More about Anjelica's Restaurant
Surf NJ image

 

Surf NJ

132 E. River Road, Rumson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Wings$16.00
smoked and fried. Tossed with buffalo sauce, blue cheese dip
Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Crispy fried tossed with sweet chili sauce.
Build A Burger$15.00
10 oz build your own Surf Beef Burger on a brioche bun with your choice of additions
More about Surf NJ
Val's Tavern image

 

Val's Tavern

123 E River Rd, Rumson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Artichoke Francaise$13.00
egg-battered artichoke hearts, lemon, butter, white wine sauce
Beef Tips$16.00
filet mignon bites, blue cheese demi, toast points
Blackened Tuna Bites$16.00
seared cajun spiced ahi tuna, with cucumber wasabi and soy sauce
More about Val's Tavern
Victory Park Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Victory Park Tavern

21 West River Road, Rumson

Avg 4.7 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Under a Brick$26.00
Grilled and crispy - all-natural Frenched chicken breast, lemon-herb butter (will be packed on the side), brussels sprouts and sweet potato wedges. Recommended wine pairing Wente Chardonnay.
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$8.00
Crispy chicken fingers and fries
Classic Burger$15.00
10 oz. beef burgers are a special blend of ground kobe and brisket, lettuce, tomato, house-made pickle and sea-salt fries
More about Victory Park Tavern
Driftwood Tiki Bar image

 

Driftwood Tiki Bar

1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chopped Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, provolone cheese with a choice of dressing
Sea Bright Lemonade$12.00
Deep Eddy Lemonade Vodka, Club Soda
(Traditional or Strawberry)
Mango Habanero Margarita$14.00
Tanteo Habanero Tequila, Mango, Triple Sec & Lime (Frozen or on the Rocks)
More about Driftwood Tiki Bar
Salt and Smoke image

PIZZA • BBQ

Salt and Smoke

1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$8.00
Served with housemade remoulade sauce
Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Three shrimp tacos with pineapple, avocado, pickled purple cabbage, cilantro & red chili crema
St. Louis Ribs$19.00
Sweet potato fries and fried pickles with house made remoulade
More about Salt and Smoke
The French Market image

SANDWICHES

The French Market

114 E River Rd, Rumson

Avg 4.2 (169 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
S14-La Dinde$12.99
Roasted turkey breast, brie, sliced apple & honey mustard on a roll
Plain Croissant$3.25
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
More about The French Market
Butler's Market image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Butler's Market

91 E River Rd, Rumson

Avg 4.8 (72 reviews)
Takeout
More about Butler's Market
Side Dish LLC image

 

Side Dish LLC

-1023 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Side Dish LLC

