Rumson restaurants you'll love

Driftwood Cabana Club
1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright
|Popular items
|Blackened Shrimp Wrap
|$17.00
Blackened shrimp, avocado, lettuce, tomtoes and chipolte aoli
|Shore Cold Brew Coffee
|$4.50
By Cofee Corral 16 oz
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Romaine, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, celery, kalamata olives and provolone cheese
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Yolks On You kitchen
1132 Ocean ave, Sea bright
|Popular items
|Mini Hash Browns
|$5.79
|Belgian Waffle
|$9.49
|Pancakes
Undici Taverna Rustica
11 West River Road, Rumson
|Popular items
|PAPALINA PASTA
|$30.00
Prosciutto di Parma, cremini mushrooms, fresh peas, Grana Padano, cream
|AGRO DOLCE
|$38.00
grilled pork chop, sweet and hot peppers, onion, capers, crispy potato
|SALMONE
|$38.00
grilled Hidden Fjord salmon filet, local heirloom cauliflower oreganata, cured Sicilian olives, Meyer lemon
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Ocean Grille
1 East Church St, Sea Bright
|Popular items
|Zesty Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, spiced croutons, Caesar dressing
|Wings
|$16.00
Asian Sticky, Spice Buffalo, Jack Daniels or Sweet Chili
|Brussel Sprouts
|$12.00
Lime, sea salt, chili
SEAFOOD
Anjelica's Restaurant
1070 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright
|Popular items
|Chicken Parm
|$32.00
|Baked Capellini
|$31.00
|Chicken Milanesa
|$32.00
Surf NJ
132 E. River Road, Rumson
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
|$16.00
smoked and fried. Tossed with buffalo sauce, blue cheese dip
|Brussel Sprouts
|$14.00
Crispy fried tossed with sweet chili sauce.
|Build A Burger
|$15.00
10 oz build your own Surf Beef Burger on a brioche bun with your choice of additions
Val's Tavern
123 E River Rd, Rumson
|Popular items
|Artichoke Francaise
|$13.00
egg-battered artichoke hearts, lemon, butter, white wine sauce
|Beef Tips
|$16.00
filet mignon bites, blue cheese demi, toast points
|Blackened Tuna Bites
|$16.00
seared cajun spiced ahi tuna, with cucumber wasabi and soy sauce
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Victory Park Tavern
21 West River Road, Rumson
|Popular items
|Chicken Under a Brick
|$26.00
Grilled and crispy - all-natural Frenched chicken breast, lemon-herb butter (will be packed on the side), brussels sprouts and sweet potato wedges. Recommended wine pairing Wente Chardonnay.
|Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$8.00
Crispy chicken fingers and fries
|Classic Burger
|$15.00
10 oz. beef burgers are a special blend of ground kobe and brisket, lettuce, tomato, house-made pickle and sea-salt fries
Driftwood Tiki Bar
1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, provolone cheese with a choice of dressing
|Sea Bright Lemonade
|$12.00
Deep Eddy Lemonade Vodka, Club Soda
(Traditional or Strawberry)
|Mango Habanero Margarita
|$14.00
Tanteo Habanero Tequila, Mango, Triple Sec & Lime (Frozen or on the Rocks)
PIZZA • BBQ
Salt and Smoke
1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Served with housemade remoulade sauce
|Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
Three shrimp tacos with pineapple, avocado, pickled purple cabbage, cilantro & red chili crema
|St. Louis Ribs
|$19.00
Sweet potato fries and fried pickles with house made remoulade
SANDWICHES
The French Market
114 E River Rd, Rumson
|Popular items
|S14-La Dinde
|$12.99
Roasted turkey breast, brie, sliced apple & honey mustard on a roll
|Plain Croissant
|$3.25
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50