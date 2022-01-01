Rumson seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Rumson
More about Woody's Ocean Grille
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Ocean Grille
1 East Church St, Sea Bright
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$12.00
Lime, sea salt, chili
|Quesadillas Chicken
|$17.00
Jack Cheddar, Rojo sauce & Sour Cream
|Honey Glazed Salmon
|$27.00
Coconut rice, fried plantains
More about Anjelica's Restaurant
SEAFOOD
Anjelica's Restaurant
1070 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright
|Popular items
|Baked Capellini
|$31.00
|Chicken Milanesa
|$32.00
|House Chopped
|$21.00
More about Driftwood Tiki Bar
Driftwood Tiki Bar
1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, provolone cheese with a choice of dressing
|Sea Bright Lemonade
|$12.00
Deep Eddy Lemonade Vodka, Club Soda
(Traditional or Strawberry)
|Mango Habanero Margarita
|$14.00
Tanteo Habanero Tequila, Mango, Triple Sec & Lime (Frozen or on the Rocks)