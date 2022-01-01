Rumson seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Rumson

Woody's Ocean Grille

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Ocean Grille

1 East Church St, Sea Bright

Avg 4.3 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Lime, sea salt, chili
Quesadillas Chicken$17.00
Jack Cheddar, Rojo sauce & Sour Cream
Honey Glazed Salmon$27.00
Coconut rice, fried plantains
Anjelica's Restaurant

SEAFOOD

Anjelica's Restaurant

1070 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright

Avg 4.9 (1926 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Capellini$31.00
Chicken Milanesa$32.00
House Chopped$21.00
Driftwood Tiki Bar

 

Driftwood Tiki Bar

1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chopped Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, provolone cheese with a choice of dressing
Sea Bright Lemonade$12.00
Deep Eddy Lemonade Vodka, Club Soda
(Traditional or Strawberry)
Mango Habanero Margarita$14.00
Tanteo Habanero Tequila, Mango, Triple Sec & Lime (Frozen or on the Rocks)
