Bisque in Rumson

Victory Park Tavern
21 West River Road, Rumson
|Autumn Pumpkin Bisque
|$10.00
Autumn Pumpkin Bisque is made with a touch of coconut milk and is garnished with toasted pumpkin seeds. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten free. Quart size available (4 servings, 32 oz. for $30).
|Lobster Bisque
|$14.00
Cup of housemade lobster bisque with brandy and touch of light cream. Gluten free.
|Crab Bisque
|$12.00
Cup of crab bisque with fresh lump crab meat