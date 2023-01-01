Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Rumson

Go
Rumson restaurants
Toast

Rumson restaurants that serve bisque

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Victory Park Tavern

21 West River Road, Rumson

Avg 4.7 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Autumn Pumpkin Bisque$10.00
Autumn Pumpkin Bisque is made with a touch of coconut milk and is garnished with toasted pumpkin seeds. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten free. Quart size available (4 servings, 32 oz. for $30).
Lobster Bisque$14.00
Cup of housemade lobster bisque with brandy and touch of light cream. Gluten free.
Crab Bisque$12.00
Cup of crab bisque with fresh lump crab meat
More about Victory Park Tavern
Woody's Ocean Grille image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Ocean Grille - Sea Bright

1 East Church St, Sea Bright

Avg 4.3 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque CUP$8.00
More about Woody's Ocean Grille - Sea Bright

Browse other tasty dishes in Rumson

Clams

Shrimp Tacos

Chili

French Toast

Quesadillas

Chocolate Cake

Gnocchi

Nachos

Map

More near Rumson to explore

Red Bank

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Asbury Park

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Fair Haven

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2066 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (438 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston