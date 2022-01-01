Buffalo chicken wraps in Rumson

Rumson restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Driftwood Cabana Club image

 

Driftwood Cabana Club

1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce, blue cheese dressing in a wrap
More about Driftwood Cabana Club
Val's Tavern image

PIZZA • GRILL

Val's Tavern

123 E River Rd, Rumson

Avg 4.7 (1138 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
More about Val's Tavern

