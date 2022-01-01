Buffalo chicken wraps in Rumson

Buffalo chicken wraps in
Driftwood Cabana Club
1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$16.00
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce, blue cheese dressing in a wrap
More about Driftwood Cabana Club
PIZZA • GRILL
Val's Tavern
123 E River Rd, Rumson
Avg 4.7
(1138 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$13.00
More about Val's Tavern
