Caesar salad in Rumson
Rumson restaurants that serve caesar salad
Driftwood Cabana Club
1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright
|Caesar salad
|$12.00
Hearts of Romaine, shredded parmesan cheese and garlic croutons with homemade caesar dressing
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Yolks On You kitchen
1132 Ocean ave, Sea bright
|Caesar Salad
|$10.99
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Ocean Grille
1 East Church St, Sea Bright
|Zesty Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, spiced croutons, Caesar dressing
Surf NJ
132 E. River Road, Rumson
|Caesar Salad
|$15.50
romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, parmigiano reggiano