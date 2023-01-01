Chicken caesar wraps in Rumson
Rumson restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
More about This Menu and is for Club members and guests you will not be able to pickup your order if you are not a member or a guest of a member!
This Menu and is for Club members and guests you will not be able to pickup your order if you are not a member or a guest of a member!
1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and creamy caesar dressing in a flour tortilla wrap.