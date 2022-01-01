Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried pickles in
Rumson
/
Rumson
/
Fried Pickles
Rumson restaurants that serve fried pickles
Surf NJ
132 E. River Road, Rumson
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$12.50
Served with Surf Remoulade, Cilantro Ranch
More about Surf NJ
PIZZA • BBQ
Salt and Smoke
1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$8.00
Served with housemade remoulade sauce
More about Salt and Smoke
Browse other tasty dishes in Rumson
Steak Tacos
Salmon
Cheesecake
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Sweet Potato Fries
Cappuccino
Cannolis
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
More near Rumson to explore
Asbury Park
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Red Bank
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Long Branch
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Shrewsbury
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Holmdel
No reviews yet
Fair Haven
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Eatontown
Avg 3.2
(4 restaurants)
Highlands
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1604 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(520 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston