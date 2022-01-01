Grilled chicken sandwiches in Rumson
Rumson restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about This Menu and is for Club members and guests you will not be able to pickup your order if you are not a member or a guest of a member!
This Menu and is for Club members and guests you will not be able to pickup your order if you are not a member or a guest of a member!
1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a potato bun with white BBQ sauce