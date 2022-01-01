Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Rumson

Rumson restaurants
Rumson restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Yolks On You kitchen image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Yolks On You kitchen

1132 Ocean ave, Sea bright

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$11.99
More about Yolks On You kitchen
Surf NJ image

 

Surf NJ

132 E. River Road, Rumson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$18.50
Pat La Frieda steak, hoagie roll, sautéed onion, cheez wiz. Served with fries
More about Surf NJ

