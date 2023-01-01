Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Rumson

Rumson restaurants
Rumson restaurants that serve rigatoni

Undici Taverna Rustica image

 

Undici Taverna Rustica

11 West River Road, Rumson

No reviews yet
Takeout
MEZZI RIGATONI$26.00
Choice of house made pasta.
Choice of fresca sauce, garlic & oil, butter or dry
More about Undici Taverna Rustica
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Anjelica’s Restaurant

1070 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright

Avg 4.9 (1926 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Pomodoro$28.00
More about Anjelica’s Restaurant

