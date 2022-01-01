Risotto in Rumson
Rumson restaurants that serve risotto
SEAFOOD
Anjelica's Restaurant
1070 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright
|Arancini di Riso ( saffron risotto, meat ragu, fontina)
|$11.00
Sicilian rice balls~ saffron risotto, meat ragu, English peas, fontina cheese, Calabrian Chile dipping sauce (2 per order)
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Victory Park Tavern - Rumson, NJ
21 West River Road, Rumson
|Lobster Risotto
|$38.00
Fresh Maine lobster out of the shell, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, basil
|Risotto w Sweet Peas
|$8.00
Roasted butternut squash, kale and dried cherry risotto