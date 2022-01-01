Risotto in Rumson

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SEAFOOD

Anjelica's Restaurant

1070 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright

Avg 4.9 (1926 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arancini di Riso ( saffron risotto, meat ragu, fontina)$11.00
Sicilian rice balls~ saffron risotto, meat ragu, English peas, fontina cheese, Calabrian Chile dipping sauce (2 per order)
More about Anjelica's Restaurant
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Victory Park Tavern - Rumson, NJ

21 West River Road, Rumson

Avg 4.7 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Risotto$38.00
Fresh Maine lobster out of the shell, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, basil
Risotto w Sweet Peas$8.00
Roasted butternut squash, kale and dried cherry risotto
More about Victory Park Tavern - Rumson, NJ

