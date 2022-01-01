Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Rumson

Go
Rumson restaurants
Toast

Rumson restaurants that serve scallops

Woody's Ocean Grille image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Ocean Grille - Sea Bright

1 East Church St, Sea Bright

Avg 4.3 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Scallops$20.00
Scallop Aloha Bowl$29.00
More about Woody's Ocean Grille - Sea Bright
Victory Park Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Victory Park Tavern

21 West River Road, Rumson

Avg 4.7 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Dayboat Scallops$48.00
Pan-seared dayboat scallops, apple cider reduction, roasted beet risotto, Brussel sprouts, sautéed apples, and bacon. Contains a touch of butter. No substitutions on this dish.
More about Victory Park Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Rumson

Pies

Chili

Nachos

Philly Cheesesteaks

Cheese Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

Turkey Clubs

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Rumson to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Red Bank

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Fair Haven

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1863 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (575 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston