Shrimp tacos in Rumson

Surf NJ

132 E. River Road, Rumson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$17.00
avocado, chipotle aioli, lime crema, cabbage slaw, cilantro
More about Surf NJ
Salt and Smoke image

PIZZA • BBQ

Salt and Smoke

1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Three shrimp tacos with pineapple, avocado, pickled purple cabbage, cilantro & red chili crema
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Three corn tacos with grilled shrimp, pineapple, avocado, pickled purple cabbage, pickled red onions and cilantro
More about Salt and Smoke

