Shrimp tacos in Rumson
Rumson restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Surf NJ
Surf NJ
132 E. River Road, Rumson
|Shrimp Taco
|$17.00
avocado, chipotle aioli, lime crema, cabbage slaw, cilantro
More about Salt and Smoke
PIZZA • BBQ
Salt and Smoke
1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright
|Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
Three shrimp tacos with pineapple, avocado, pickled purple cabbage, cilantro & red chili crema
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Three corn tacos with grilled shrimp, pineapple, avocado, pickled purple cabbage, pickled red onions and cilantro