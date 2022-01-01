Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Rumson

Rumson restaurants
Rumson restaurants that serve spaghetti

Undici Taverna Rustica image

 

Undici Taverna Rustica

11 West River Road, Rumson

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPAGHETTI BURRATA$30.00
house made spaghetti, Italian tomato, basilico, imported burrata
More about Undici Taverna Rustica
Anjelica's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Anjelica's Restaurant

1070 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright

Avg 4.9 (1926 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Pomodoro$26.00
More about Anjelica's Restaurant

