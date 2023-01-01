Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
Rumson
/
Rumson
/
Tiramisu
Rumson restaurants that serve tiramisu
SEAFOOD
Anjelica’s Restaurant
1070 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright
Avg 4.9
(1926 reviews)
Traditional Tiramisu
$14.00
More about Anjelica’s Restaurant
PIZZA • GRILL
Val's Tavern - 123 E River Rd
123 E River Rd, Rumson
Avg 4.7
(1138 reviews)
Tiramisu
$9.00
More about Val's Tavern - 123 E River Rd
