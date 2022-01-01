Go
Run For The Roses

Run For The Roses, the underground lounge at Dairy Block, pays homage to the elegant cocktail clubs of yesteryear. Serving classic libations in a cozy yet sociable setting with hints of superstition and luck seen throughout. Run for the Roses offers a seasonal menu of crafted cocktails and rare and vintage spirits, along with elevated snacks. Open Friday and Saturday nights.

1801 Blake St. • $$

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)

Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
