Running Rooster

Hi, and thanks for ordering from Running Rooster during the COVID crisis.

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

800 San Benito St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1510 reviews)

Popular Items

El Jefe Burger$19.00
This popular entry is made with 1/3# Beef, our house-roasted Jalapenos, Pepperjack cheese, & Applewood Bacon. Popular modifications include switching to Ghost Pepperjack cheese or adding our Habanero Death Salsa on the side.
Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Dairy, Onions, Garlic, Eggs
Gluten Free: No
Farmhouse Burger$15.00
made with 1/3# Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle
Allergens (beef patty): Soy, Wheat, Dairy
Gluten Free: No
Cowboy Burger$19.00
Yee Haw! This burger is a beauty to behold and delicious to boot (Boot, get it?) Double Pepperjack cheese, Applewood Bacon, 2 Onion Rings, and special Cowboy sauce.
Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Onion, Eggs, Dairy
Gluten Free: No
Chipotle Chicken Club$18.00
Made with Chicken Breast, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Applewood Bacon, & Chipotle Mayo on the side.
Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Wheat
Gluten Free: No
Pepperoni$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella , loaded with pepperoni
Margherita$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil, & burrata cheese
Baja Fish Tacos$8.00
Beer-battered Pollock, cilantro slaw, pica de gallo, & ancho crema
Steak Bites$15.00
House seasoned filet steak bites, fried and served with blue cheese dipping sauce
Cobb Salad$16.00
Swank Farms leafy greens, tomato, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, pickled red onions, avocado, pickled egg, & smoked turkey breast. Dressing of your choice.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
crispy chicken, secret sauce, coleslaw on a brioche bun
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

800 San Benito St

Hollister CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

