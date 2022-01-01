Go
Toast

Runt's Munchies

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

529 Fifth Avenue SE • $$

Avg 4.8 (150 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

529 Fifth Avenue SE

Cedar Rapids IA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Greyhound Cafe

No reviews yet

Drive Thru Now Open!
Inside the Cedar Rapids Public Library

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN

No reviews yet

Casual dining with burgers and sandwiches, as well as steaks, pork and fish selections. Whether you're looking for a great place to take your family or have a beer with your friends, make the Chophouse Downtown your new hangout.

Lion Bridge Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Lion Bridge Brewing is a producer of world-class beers. Our brewery and beer hall is located in the historic Czech Village of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Our beer hall features our own beers, a selection of sandwiches and beercentric foods, as well as a small selection of non-alcoholic beverages, and wine in a can.

The Bohemian

No reviews yet

Live Bohemian!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston