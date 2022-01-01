Go
RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS

715 Providence Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1208 reviews)

Popular Items

Three Amigos$17.99
Queso Blanco, Guacamole and RuRu's smokey house salsa served with tortilla chips
You're Going The Wrong Way$4.99
Marinated chicken, lettuce, avocado, cilantro, chipotle aioli, pico
Slappin The Bass$4.99
Crispy Mahi, slaw, pico, chipotle aioli
BEND AND SNAP$12.99
Chicken, tomato, eggs, avocado, cilantro, queso fresco, bibb lettuce cups and green goddess dressing
Meet My Nieces$14.99
Southwestern shrimp, roasted peppers, lemon white beans and three cheeses
I Am Mclovin (Queso)$8.99
Queso Blanco with tortilla chips
I'll Have What She's Having$4.99
Grilled Mahi, lettuce, avocado, cilantro, pineapple salsa
Why So Serious$4.99
Ground Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico, crema
Shake N Bake$19.99
Marinated skirt steak, jasmine rice, queso blanco, peppers and onions, lettuce, pico, guacamole and warm tortillas.
Kids Quesadilla$5.99
Kid size quesadilla with three cheeses
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

715 Providence Rd

Charlotte NC

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

