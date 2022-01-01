Go
Rus Uz an inspired blend of Russian and Uzbek cuisine. We have two locations in the Washington D.C. metro area. Each within walking distance of a metro station. Rus Uz – Alexandria is next to the Eisenhower metro station and Rus Uz – Arlington is next to the Ballston metro Station. Each of our locations provide the perfect atmosphere to experience the quality and savory tastes of Russia and Uzbekistan. Call to reserve a table or a private dinning room for your special event.

1000 N. Randolph St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Borsch$11.99
A rich Russian style beets and cabbage soup with chunks of beef, served with sour cream on top
Manti$19.50
Steamed Uzbek dumplings stuffed with diced seasoned lamb, onions and spices. Served with yogurt and a tomato based sauce.
Pelmeni16.50
Traditional Russian boiled dumplings stuffed with seasoned ground beef filling, served with yogurt.
Pelmeni$17.99
Traditional Russian boiled dumplings stuffed with seasoned ground beef filling, served with yogurt.
Goluptsi$19.50
Cabbage leaves stuffed with seasoned ground beef and rice, served with sour cream and tomato sauce.
Olivier Salad$8.99
Blini$8.50
Thin crepe like pancakes stuffed with seasoned ground beef filling, served with sour cream.
Potato Pirozhki$8.50
Traditional baked pies made with filo dough, stuffed with thinly grated potatoes and onions seasoned with spices, served with sour cream.
Plov$19.99
The national dish of Uzbekistan. A flavorful rice dish mixed with carrots, chickpeas, raisins, spices and lamb that will surely satisfy any food craving you may have
Samsa$8.50
Thinly rolled butter dough stuffed with seasoned dices of lamb, onions and spices, baked to a crisp.
Meat Pirozhki$8.50
Traditional baked pies made with filo dough, stuffed with ground beef and onions seasoned with spices, served with sour cream.
Location

Arlington VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
